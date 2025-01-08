Social Media Erupts as UK Ex-Prison Officer Gets 15 Months for Lula Lula With Prisoner

Social media is in a frenzy after Linda De Sousa Abreu, a former prison officer at HMP Wandsworth in London, was sentenced to 15 months in jail for misconduct in public office. The 31-year-old made global headlines after a video of her having relations with an inmate while on duty went viral online last year.

The court heard that De Sousa Abreu, who has a history of mental health challenges and trauma, consented to the encounter with the inmate. Disturbingly, a second prisoner was present, filming the act while allegedly smoking cannabis. The footage later surfaced online, sparking widespread outrage.

UK Prison Officer Gets 15 Months For Viral Video

De Sousa Abreu was identified by staff at HMP Wandsworth and arrested by Metropolitan Police at Heathrow Airport on June 28, 2024, a day after the video went viral. She was reportedly planning to flee to Madrid, having called the prison to say she would not be returning to work.

In July 2024, she pleaded guilty to misconduct in public office.

During her sentencing at Isleworth Crown Court on Monday, Judge Martin Edmunds KC remarked that De Sousa Abreu “knew that conduct was forbidden, and forbidden for good reason.” He emphasized that the offence and the harm caused were “immensely serious.”

Social Media Erupts as Officer Gets 15 Months for Lula Lula With Prisoner

News of De Sousa Abreu’s sentence has sparked heated debates on social media. While some users argued the punishment was too harsh for a consensual act, others expressed outrage over her behaviour and the leniency of the sentence.

premier

Here’s how some users reacted:

@GrassNipper:

15 months for a consenting adult, Huw Edwards walks free amongst us.

@_Divici:

She’ll do it again in prison

@Cramgaming:

Book deal, commission on makeup products, celeb status, TV appearances (Celeb Big Brother etc). Nah, she’ll be fine when she gets out.