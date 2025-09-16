Social Media Erupts in Mockery Over Thabo Bester’s Mother’s Burnt Face



Social media platforms are abuzz with mockery and ridicule directed at Thabo Bester’s mother, Meisie Maria Mabaso, after her appearance in the Netflix documentary series “Beauty and Bester”. The documentary, which explores the life and times of Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudumane, has sparked widespread discussion and criticism.



At the centre of the ridicule is Mabaso’s severely burnt face, allegedly caused by creams. Many social media users have taken to various platforms to express their amusement and disdain.



