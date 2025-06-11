SOCIALIST PARTY CANDIDATE FOR KIMASALA WARD BY-ELECTION GOES MISSING



The Socialist Party (SP) candidate for the upcoming Kimasala Ward by-election Francis Fungameli has gone missing under unclear circumstances.





The alarming development was confirmed by the party’s north western Provincial Youth Chairman, Stephen Likuwa.



According to Likuwa, the missing candidate, Mr. Fungameli, was last seen on the night of Monday, June 9, around 22:00 hours.





He had been in the company of fellow party officials at a Lodge, where they were reportedly holding planning meetings ahead of the by-election.





“Mr. Fungameli was with us at the Lodge. Around 22:00 hours, he told us he was going home to sleep. Since then, we have not heard from him. His phone has been off, and no one seems to know his whereabouts,” said Mr. Likuwa in an interview.



The incident has raised concerns among party members and the local community, with many fearing for Fungameli’s safety.





The Socialist Party has called on law enforcement agencies to launch an immediate investigation into the disappearance.





Mr. Likuwa emphasized that the party remains hopeful for a safe return but is treating the matter with the seriousness it deserves.





Police have yet to issue an official statement regarding the case.

