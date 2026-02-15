SOCIALIST PARTY DENIES FALSE FUNDING ALLEGATIONS



The Socialist Party (SP) has dismissed as malicious and fabricated a social media article alleging that the party has received or sought funding from businessman Ismail Daya and his associated companies.





In a statement, Saturday, SP General Secretary Dr Cosmas Musumali stressed that he has never met Ismail Daya or his brother Mohammed Daya and has no knowledge of Gold Star Energy or the other entities named in the publication.





Dr Musumali emphasised that the SP has never solicited, received, or been promised any funding from the Dayas or any business linked to them.





He explained that no discussions, negotiations, or communications of any kind have ever taken place between himself, the SP, and the individuals or companies cited in the story.





The SP General Secretary underlined that the party has never sought funding from any business house and relies instead on its own established support base.





Dr Musumali argued that the article was a calculated attempt to damage the reputation of SP President Dr Fred M’membe and the party ahead of the 13 August 2026 general elections.





He warned that as the country moves closer to the polls, Zambians should expect more lies, misinformation, and propaganda aimed at discrediting opposition parties and their leaders.





The SP General Secretary observed that anonymous fabrications on social media were endangering both individual reputations and the foundations of Zambia’s democracy.





Dr Musumali appealed to the Zambia Police Service to trace the origin of the defamatory post and to ensure that those responsible are held to account.





He further urged media practitioners to verify information before publication and called on citizens to be vigilant consumers of social media content as the SP continues to champion honest and principled politics.