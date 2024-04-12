SOCIALIST PARTY FILES NOMINATIONS IN 7 WARDS AHEAD OF BY-ELECTIONS

In preparation for the upcoming by-elections slated for May 2nd, 2024, the Socialist Party has successfully filed nominations in seven wards across various provinces in Zambia.

The following wards have seen Socialist Party nominations:

1. Ndanda Ward, Limulunga District, Western Province

2. Kaunga Ward, Luangwa District, Lusaka Province

3. Munwa Ward, Chiengi District, Luapula Province

4. Mulala Ward, Chikankata District, Southern Province

5. Luangwa Ward, Chama District, Eastern Province

6. Luumbo Ward, Gwembe, Southern Province

7. Kaela Ward, Lupososhi District, Northern Province

However, the United Party for National Development (UPND) has intervened in Chisanga Ward in Gwembe, Southern Province, and Chikenge in Kabompo, Northwestern Province, effectively preventing Socialist Party candidates from filing nominations.

More details regarding UPND’s actions in Chisanga Ward will be communicated tomorrow, according to Socialist Party media sources. Stay tuned for updates.

*SP Media 2024*