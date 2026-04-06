Socialist Party has been rocked by the abrupt resignation of several senior youth officials

RESIGNATIONS ROCK SOCIALIST PARTY AS SENIOR YOUTH LEADERS STEP DOWN



Lusaka, April 6, 2026



The Socialist Party (SP) has been rocked by the abrupt resignation of several senior youth officials, including newly appointed National Youth Secretary Richard Bravo Mulenga, who stepped down less than 24 hours after his appointment.





Mr. Mulenga, who previously served as National Youth Deputy Secretary for two years, resigned from both his position and his membership in the party.





Also resigning is Francis Shula, the National Youth Vice Chairperson for Politics and a member of the Central Committee, who has stepped down with immediate effect and relinquished his party membership.





Others who have resigned include National Youth Treasurer Ngambo Queen Machayi and National Youth Vice Mobilisation Coordinator Martha Shula. Both officials have vacated their positions and withdrawn their membership from the Socialist Party.





The officials expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve at the national level and conveyed their best wishes to the party in its future endeavours.