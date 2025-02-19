SOCIALIST PARTY IS DYING BECAUSE FRED M’MEMBE’S ONLY MESSAGE IS ABOUT WESTERN PUPPETS ; FIND A BETTER WAY OF FUNDRAISING



By Mark SImuuwe



We have taken note of Fred M’Membe’s statement in today’s Mast Newspaper.



No politician ever won elections in Africa by discussing and scandalizing other countries .





This is why even socialist countries like China , under President Xi Jinping have now what they are calling , the “ opening up policy with a shared future through a win-win situation“, to allow for Foreign Direct Investment.



China started their FDI by experimenting with Shanghai and Shenzhen; the results were marvelous and they have now coined their socialism as “Socialism with Chinese characteristics. “





I am not sure if Fred M’membe understands this or he is deliberately burying his head in the sand by swimming in the mud .



Even our all-weather friends , the Russians , have investments in other countries. For avoidance of doubt , 60 percent of oil Europe has been consuming has been coming from Russia.





Further , Russia for many years , has been the main exporter of gas to Germany.



Zambia itself has been a beneficiary of fertilizer and other products from Russia for many years .



In other words , no country is an island. Similarly, even the USA itself cannot thrive without other countries. All countries in the world need each other to survive .





Unfortunately , politicians like Fred M’membe are using such statements of “puppets of the west “, for fundraising purposes .



If M’membe ,by accident , became President of Zambia today , Zambia would seriously face diplomatic challenges .





Clearly , M’membe has no message for Zambians . The cheap propaganda of wanting to malign President Hakainde Hichilema with the West rhetoric so as to create a fake impression in the mind of the Eastern Countries is cheap politics, which is only aimed at soliciting funds.



We can do better in politics by explaining what agenda we have for electorates rather than always blaming others .





We challenge M’membe to tell Zambians what Socialist Party foreign policy is , if they have any; we can only predict a chaotic situation.



M’membe’s Postnewspaper went down because Fred M’membe was preaching hate speech and causing ethnic division in the country.





According to Zambia Revenue Authority ( ZRA) then , M’membe’s Post was not remitting the money he was deducting from the workers .



It is a well known fact that M’membe survives on issuing such statements by armtwisting some countries that seem to be anti -Western Ideologies in order for them to finance him.





Unfortunately, it is now getting dry for him because many far -Eastern countries are beginning to see through Fred M’membe’s deceit .



Zambia is a sovereign state with so many bilateral relations with about 40 countries hosting Zambian missions, which include Some

Western Countries and the far -Eastern Countries , and have signed a number of MoUs.





It is being politically naive to always think of surviving on dirty politics of emotional blackmail.



We urge M’membe to work for his money than raising money by calling others names . This is why we are trying to change the mind-set of Zambians to stop relying on insulting others for hand-outs .





M’membe is a bad example to Zambian youths ; he cannot demonstrate how to survive using his hands and brain.



M’membe is using outdated politics of issuing desparaging remarks against others in order to be funded . The geopolitical landscape of today wants critical thinkers with information on how to fight poverty, grow the economy, brave economic shocks , create a favorable environment for businesses to grow for Micro, small and medium enterprises, and later on , help citizens to be self -sustaining.



This is what the United Party for National Development ( UPND) stands for . This is why we are empowering farmers with irrigation equipment so that we can produce more for the nation and then export the surplus to attract forex . UPND stands for free education , increased empowerment of citizens through Market booster loans , helping universities by ensuring students have meal allowances, massive recruitment of youths and women so that they can have an income, growing the mining sector for economic growth, grow the energy sector through various local and international MoUs like the one ZESCO has signed with China’s power utility company , among other co-operating partners .





Unfortunately, the political dynamics of the current global order do not allow such persons like M’membe to play such dirty political gymnastics of bickering and bitterness .





We urge Fred to sober up and tell Zambians what Socialist Party is offering. Socialist party is dying by day and so many SP members have fled due to a lack of visionary leadership .



What is remaining now is a complete political shell 🐚.





We urge Fred to focus on growing the dying party than creating meaningless headlines , which offer no solution to Zambia’s problems.



Ends//