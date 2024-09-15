SOCIALIST PARTY IS THE HOPE FOR ZAMBIA



….the party will continue fighting for human dignity and equity for the marginalized, says Dr Musumali



Lusaka… Sunday, September 15, 2024



Dr Cosmas Musheke Musumali has said Socialist Party (SP) is the hope for the people of Zambia and will liberate them from the yokes of imper!alism.



Speaking during the SP 2nd National Congress in Lusaka yesterday, Dr. Musumali said the Socialist Party also appreciates the support and encouragements coming from the people of Zambia as they see the SP as the hope for a better future.



He further went on to appreciate Zambians in the diaspora as well as other associations outside the country for their continued support in strengthenening the party.



“We also salute the Zambian masses that continue to encourage and support us as a Socialist Party. They may not be in this Congress today but on a daily basis they are saying you are our hope. So, as I am talking to you now we have got hundreds of the people from the diaspora that have tuned in and they are watching the proceedings of this Congress. So to those comrades in the diaspora wherever you are we salute you,” he said.



Dr Musumali said Socialists across the global have continued to fight for the rights of the people and share the same ideologies.



“Our struggles are the same as we share the same victim!zations and same noble cause of liberàting the people from the yokes of imper!alism. We fight for human dignity, equity because a good number of our people worldwide are marginalized. So your struggles are our struggles and that’s why we cannot separate ourselves from the struggles of other countries,” he added



“We listen to our national anthem that says Africa is our own motherland. So there was Africa before there was Zambia. So we were Africans first before we became Zambians.”



He further said the SP will actualize the aspirations of the many Zambians of a better tomorrow.



“We want to actualize the trust the masses have in the Socialist Party that sees it as the hope of a better future. It is our hope that to all the comrades from the ten provinces of this country that have gathered here, to the comrades from different organizations that support the Socialist Party that as we proceed with this Congress and without exception you find this event useful. The Socialist Party will be the core foundation of this nation and actualize the people’s aspirations of a better tomorrow.”