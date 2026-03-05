Socialist Party National women Chairlady Responds to Misleading Remarks by Nevers Mumba





The National Chairlady of the Socialist Party, Gitipher Kalungu, has expressed deep concern over the recent statement issued by Nevers Mumba regarding the arrest of Fred M’membe.





Mrs. Kalungu stated that Dr. Mumba’s lengthy commentary unfortunately misrepresents both the intention and the context of Dr. M’membe’s remarks regarding the burial of the late former President, Edgar Lungu.





She explained that Dr. M’membe’s statement was a moral expression of concern over the continued delay in resolving the burial impasse surrounding the former Head of State. Like many other citizens, leaders, and institutions across the country, Dr. M’membe called for closure to a matter that has caused national discomfort and uncertainty.



According to Mrs. Kalungu, it is therefore misleading for Dr. Mumba to suggest that Dr. M’membe’s arrest was justified on the basis of interpretation of language rather than the broader democratic principle at stake.





“The central issue is not the selective interpretation of a phrase. The real issue is the growing intolerance toward dissenting political voices in our country,” Mrs. Kalungu said.





She further noted that in political discourse, figures of speech and rhetorical expressions are commonly used to emphasize frustration or urgency. To stretch such expressions into allegations of witchcraft or ritual insinuations is not only speculative but also distracts the nation from the real matter — the need for a respectful and timely resolution to the burial of the late President.





Mrs. Kalungu added that it is deeply regrettable that instead of defending the democratic right of citizens and opposition leaders to speak freely on matters of national importance, Dr. Mumba chose to rationalize the arrest of a political opponent.





“As leaders, we must defend the fundamental freedoms of expression and political participation. Today it is Dr. M’membe; tomorrow it could be any other citizen who dares to question those in authority,” she said.





The Socialist Party Chairlady also rejected the narrative that Dr. M’membe was attempting to gain political relevance through the matter, describing such assertions as unfounded and disrespectful to a leader who has dedicated decades of his life to the struggle for justice, accountability, and democratic governance in Zambia.





Mrs. Kalungu emphasized that the Socialist Party remains committed to respectful national dialogue and to ensuring that the dignity of the late President Edgar Lungu, his family, and the Zambian people is upheld.



“The attempt to shift the conversation from the legitimate concerns raised by Dr. M’membe to speculative interpretations of his words does not help the nation move forward. What Zambia needs at this moment is honesty, dialogue, and leadership that prioritizes unity and justice,” she said.





She concluded by reaffirming the Socialist Party’s unwavering support for Dr. M’membe and its continued commitment to defending democracy, freedom of expression, and the rights of all citizens to participate freely in national discourse.