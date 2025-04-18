SOCIALIST PARTY OF ZAMBIA CONGRATULATES ZIMBABWE ON 45 YEARS OF INDEPENDENCE

Your Excellency, President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa!

On behalf of the Socialist Party of Zambia, its Central Committee, membership, and on my own behalf, I extend warm revolutionary greetings and heartfelt congratulations to you, the leadership of ZANU-PF, and the resilient people of the Republic of Zimbabwe as you commemorate the 45th anniversary of your nation’s hard-won independence.

April 18th stands as a profound reminder of the courage, sacrifice, and unyielding determination of the Zimbabwean people in the struggle against colonialism and imperial domination.

The victory of 1980 was not merely a national triumph, but a continental beacon of hope — a testament to the power of unity, self-determination, and the indomitable spirit of the oppressed.

Zambia and Zimbabwe share more than just a border; we are bound by history, blood, and a common revolutionary journey. Our peoples stood shoulder to shoulder during the darkest chapters of colonial plunder, and we celebrated together when freedom’s dawn finally broke over Southern Africa.

The legacy of comradeship forged in the trenches of the liberation struggle remains the foundation upon which our two nations continue to build enduring bonds of solidarity and cooperation.

As Zimbabwe reflects on 45 years of sovereignty, we stand with you in celebrating the resilience and creativity of your people in the face of adversity.

The struggle for true emancipation — social, political, and economic — is an ongoing one, and the Socialist Party of Zambia reaffirms its unwavering commitment to working alongside progressive forces in Zimbabwe and across Africa in pursuit of a just, peaceful, and dignified future for all.

The shared values of Pan-African unity, justice, and socialism compel us to strengthen our collaboration, deepen people-to-people ties, and confront the challenges of our time with the same revolutionary resolve that won our political independence.

Together, we can overcome exploitation, inequality, and underdevelopment, and together we can build a future where the wealth of our lands benefits the many, not the few.

On this momentous occasion, we salute the gallant heroes and heroines of Zimbabwe’s liberation and celebrate the enduring friendship between our two nations. May the revolutionary spirit that brought us freedom continue to inspire the generations to come.

Long live the solidarity between the peoples of Zimbabwe and Zambia!

Long live the revolutionary spirit of the African continent!

With profound respect and fraternal greetings,

Dr. Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party [Zambia]