SOCIALIST PARTY ON THE COPPERBELT WARN FORMER MEMBERS…to stop speaking ill of the party after leaving

The opposition Socialist Party (SP) on the Copperbelt has cautioned former members who have left the party to stop speaking ill of the party and its members.



SP Copperbelt Provincial Chairperson Dr Brian Chirambo has accused the former members of trying to find relevance in the political space with the aim of being accepted by the ruling UPND party.



Dr. Chirambo says the party in the province and beyond have remained intact and not shaken by the few who have left to join other political parties.



“They are trying to find relevance wherever they have gone, because they have been given the job of rabid dógs, going about, insulting and disparaging where they are coming from. So they have gone out there and they are trying to find relevance wherever they have gone. So they have gone out there now to try and find space, because they have not been given any single space. But that is not going to take them anywhere. As SP, Socialist Party, we are intact on the Copperbelt, and we are intact in Zambia, we are intact,” he said.



“And we have got the firm foundation behind our president, Comrade Fred M’membe. You will not shake us. We are taking over and we will win 2026 and we will form government. So if you people think that you are going to bring us down by disparaging us, by saying all those ill statements, by speaking against the Socialist Party, you are mistaken because SP is an organization that is founded on very strong principles. You cannot move us, you cannot shake us.”



He has further accused those that have left of joining other parties because they want to eat and not serve the people.



“So please, if you have gone, just go quietly and make yourself relevant, because you are no longer relevant. I mean, Zambians are very clever, they have seen through you. They know now the kind of people or persons that you are. But the Zambian people want real change. And the Socialist Party under Comrade Fred M’membe is giving the Zambian people that real change. So come 2026, we are coming and we are winning. Many people are joining the Socialist Party those with with good intentions, because they want to see real change,” he added.



“If you think you are going to bring us down by saying all those ill statements, by speaking against the Socialist Party, you are mistaken. Can you just find the real issues? People are hungry in this country. There is no electricity in this country under the leadership of Hakainde Hichilema. He has failed lamentably.”



Dr. Chirambo stated that people in the country are going through a lot such as shortage of water and electricity which is becoming worse everyday.