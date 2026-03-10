M’MEMBE IN CUBA



Socialist Party president Fred M’membe is in Cuba.



Dr. M’membe who was last week released from detention after two days after being slapped with a cyber crime charge maintains a good relationship with Socialist governored countries such as Cube, Venezuela and Russia.





He has received alot of support from the Venezuela government including training of members of the Socialist Party in various fields.





However recently there was a regime change in Venezuela after the president of that country was arrested and taken to the United States where he is undergoing trial.





The Donald Trump administration has taken over Venezuela and says after Iran his next target is Cuba where he wants a regime change.





“In a conversation with Professor Vijay Prashad, Executive Director of Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research, the chief correspondent for Globetrotter and the chief editor of LeftWord Books. Prof. Prashad has embarked on a book project to chronic my life and ideologies, spanning from my rural Zambian roots to my presidential bid in Lusaka. We are currently in Havana, Cuba,” Dr. M’membe stated in a Facebook post





Dr. M’membe who is the presidential candidate for People’s Pact is mobilizing for 2026 elections where he has declared that incumbent president Hakainde Hichilema is going.





Meanwhile Police on the Copperbelt province have denied a permit to Socialist Party to hold a public rally in Chiwempala.





Dr. M’membe says it’s unfortunate that his party has never been allowed to hold single rally since the UPND came into government.