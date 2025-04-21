SOCIALIST PARTY WOMEN CALL FOR UNITY AND ACTION IN EASTER MESSAGE



Lusaka… Sunday April 20, 2025 — As the nation joined the global Christian community in commemorating Easter, the Socialist Party Women, in collaboration with progressive women across Zambia, issued a passionate call for unity, action, and renewed consciousness among women.



In their Easter message, the group reflected on the deeper meaning of the holiday, stating that Easter was not just a religious celebration but a reminder of sacrifice, unity, renewal, and hope.



They emphasized that the lesson of the resurrection — victory after hardship — was one that Zambian women needed to embrace as they navigated the social and economic challenges facing the country.





The women observed that Zambia’s biggest obstacle was not just the economic pressures of unemployment or the soaring cost of living, but rather the growing division among women themselves.



According to the statement, women remained fragmented along tribal, political, and regional lines — divisions which, they warned, only served to weaken their collective strength.



They stressed that as long as such divisions persisted, women would be unable to confront what they described as “the real enemy” — a system that continuously oppressed and disregarded the voices of women.



The statement, delivered by Ms. Gitipher Chinyanta Kalungu, the National Women’s Chairperson for the Socialist Party, made it clear that unity was the only way forward.



She urged women to stand together, transcending all social, political, and ethnic boundaries, in order to reclaim their future.



The Socialist Party Women also criticized the government, particularly State House, for what they described as a disconnect from the reality faced by ordinary Zambians.



They questioned recent claims that President Hakainde Hichilema had fulfilled 90% of his campaign promises, asking which version of Zambia such statements referred to, as women on the ground continued to suffer under power cuts, unemployment, and rising living costs.



They further declared their refusal to be misled, silenced, or convinced that the current state of the nation was the best it could offer.



The women called for a new wave of leadership in the country — one that listens to citizens, consults widely, respects expert advice, and prioritizes collective decision-making over individual dominance.



As they marked Easter, the Socialist Party Women described this season as a symbolic moment for the rebirth of women’s activism and unity.



They encouraged their fellow citizens to organize, mobilize, and fight for better living conditions, including reliable electricity for markets, employment for young people, and dignity for all Zambians.



The statement concluded with a rallying cry for women to be part of a generation that refused to stay silent, declaring that the road to a better Zambia would only be built through unity and bold collective action.