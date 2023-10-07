SOCIALISTY PARTY RALLY POSTPONED DUE TO HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE

SP RALLY POSTPONED DUE TO HEAVY POLICE PRESENCE

….as party MCC rubbishes the Public Order Act

KITWE, Saturday, October 7, 2023 (Smart Eagles)

Socialist Party (SP) Member of the Central Committee Faston Mwale has announced that the much anticipated rally that was supposed to be held in Kitwe today has been postponed due to the heavy presence of the police at the venue who are geared to ensure that it does NOT go on.

The rally was scheduled following a request from Kitwe miners and marketeers who are “fed up with lies from the UPND government.”

Despite the resistance from the New Dawn Adminsitration, people have continued yearning for the message of hope from Dr Fred M’membe.

Scared of their own shadow, the UPND regime, which has lamentably failed to achieve its major campaign promise of fixing the economy has continued abusing the police for their political expedience.

Despite giving an excuse that there wasn’t enough man power to police the rally, close to 200 police officers showed up at the venue today.

Explaining what transpired today, Mr Mwale said “as early as 6:00 hours this morning, the whole field was taken up by the police. There are over 150, or I can say between 150 to 200 police officers who have been deployed to ensure that the rally does not proceed. So, I am informing all members, all sympathizers, all supporters that the rally is not proceeding as planned.”

“As you can see in the background, there are police vehicles, police themselves who have been deployed to ensure that the Socialist Party does not proceed to hold the rally.”

He also blasted the incumbent regime saying what transpired today is the law of the jungle.

“The UPND has intrumentised the police to ensure that democracy doesn’t not thrive. So the Public Order Act has been abused to ensure that democracy does not thrive in Zambia. They are having rallies one day after another but they cannot permit other political parties to hold their rallies,” he said.

“So this is what is happening and it is coming to the fact that we have always stated that the UPND is not fitting into the multiparty political dispensation.”