SOLICITOR GENERAL MARSHAL MUCHENDE MUST GO TOO – Fred M’membe

SOLICITOR GENERAL MARSHAL MUCHENDE MUST GO TOO



The resignation of Mr Tom Shamakamba, the Director General of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) is long overdue. Similarly, we expect the Solicitor General Mr Marshal Muchende, whose corrupt activities are equally known throughout ACC, and other law enforcement agencies, to follow suit.



Yesterday, Dr O’Brien Kaaba, a member of the ACC board disclosed that state chambers (Mr Muchende’s office) were in the forefront of looting: “State chambers are in the forefront of cutting corrupt deals and facilitating corruption. This has put all law enforcement agencies in an awkward situation as state chambers ought to be an ally in fighting corruption. No serious crusade against corruption can yield fruits when the heart of the legal machinery for government is contaminated,” Dr Kaaba stated. “The level of corruption is sickening, to the extent that state chambers are the ones looking for litigants to sue the government and pre-agree to settle or enter consent orders involving huge sums of money. The scheme has been perfected to the extent that some orders are now signed using judges outside Lusaka to avoid public scrutiny and media attention in Lusaka. The president needs to do two things: a) dismiss his senior legal advisors and b) either set up a commission of inquiry or authorize a special audit into all the high value payments authorized by state chambers in the last three years.



“It is a mistake to expect ACC to be an effective tool for fighting corruption in its current form. It is a captured institution. The forces that are ripping off the state resources through state chambers also have their stranglehold on ACC. It is no wonder the media has been reporting that the ACC management has simply cut off the board from decision making at the ACC. If the media reports are true, the ACC is not accountable to its board but to the same corrupt elements looting public resources. This suggests the capture is so complete and corruption reigns with impunity.”



Dr Kaaba, who is also a law lecturer at the University of Zambia (UNZA) advised Mr Hakainde Hichilema to consider setting up a commission of inquiry to find out the depth of the problem. He stated that the mandate of the commission should be broad and extend to both current and past corruption.



Therefore, it would be highly hypocritical and a mockery for Mr Hichilema to let go of Mr Shamakamba but retain Mr Muchende. Just like Mr Shamakamba, Mr Muchende is severely soiled with corruption, and they both deserve to be arrested and prosecuted immediately, if indeed, Mr Hichilema is serious with the crusade against corruption. Even if, we highly doubt if Mr Hichilema can take such a bold step insofar as addressing Mr Muchende’s corruption is concerned. We say this because on August 21, 2023, we raised concern over Mr Hichilema’s silence and attempts by State House to block the ACC bribery investigation on Mr Muchende. We were aware that the ACC had placed a restriction order on the property believed to belong to Mr Muchende over allegations that the Solicitor General received a sum of over US$ 500,000 as a bribe – and much more – from a named former liquidator. We were also reliably informed about the frantic attempts from State House to get the restriction order lifted and the investigations into Mr Muchende’s alleged involvement in corruption thwarted or frustrated.



We further addressed Mr Hichilema directly on this matter with following questions:



1. Why is there panic and desperation in State House over Mr Muchende’s investigation?



2. Who is Mr Muchende to Mr Hichilema? What is their relationship?



3. What past business/political or other dealings have Mr Hichilema and Mr Muchende done together?



4. Since there is a traceable history between the two, isn’t Mr Hichilema compromised in this matter?



We raised the questions above as a way of reminding this corrupt regime, and Mr Hichilema, in particular that his continued silence on this matter is eroding the people’s trust and confidence in the country’s justice system. To date, there has been no response to our questions and nothing has happened to Mr Muchende. Only Mr Hichilema knows why he has kept such a tainted person in the state chambers. Its high time Mr Hichilema halted the corruption and bribery scheme going on in the state chambers by discharging Mr Muchende from public office.



Fred M’membe

President of the Socialist Party