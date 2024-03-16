Solochi’s issue needs to be seriously looked into and investigated, and the truth must be established- Dr Nevers Mumba



By Dr Nevers Mumba

In Zambia, 89% of all sexual abuse cases reported involve children.

I’ve been a Pastor for 44 years and there is very little that I havent seen. Most victims, both young boys and girls, are usually silenced and only a small percentage ever get to speak out.

On the other hand, although very rarely, we have also seen false accusations against the innocent of having committed these hideous crimes, only to later find out otherwise.

THEREFORE, #Solochi’s issue needs to be seriously looked into and investigated, and the truth must be established.

Zambians are watching.

The church is watching.

The Womenfolk are watching and if you are like me, watching that video, of the young lady sobbing and pouring out like that, has touched every Man out there who has ever raised a daughter, and who has ever been the light, and the guide of any little 2-Year old girl out there. Just thinking about it fills me with rage….

Above all, Solochi needs our prayers and our support.