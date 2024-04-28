DOREEN MWAMBA INSULTING ZAMBIANS, SAYS KATEKA

CHISHALA Kateka the New Heritage Party president says her fellow woman Doreen Mwamba, the Minister of Community Development and Social Services has insulted Zambians and the people who voted for the UPND by telling them not to have children if they are jobless.

Ms Mwamba has been quoted in the media saying jobless people were stressing Government and so they should not have children each time they were intimate as man and wife.

"In fact, ni nsele (insults). You cannot go into people's bedrooms and start talking about what they do, that they should stop bearing children because the UPND have failed to feed them and to control the prices. That is totally unacceptable