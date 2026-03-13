Solwezi East MP, Dr Alex Katakwe is new Health Minister

🇿🇲 BRIEFING | President Hichilema Announces Cabinet Changes And Permanent Secretary Reassignments



President Hakainde Hichilema has announced a set of ministerial appointments and senior civil service changes, reshaping leadership at both Cabinet and Permanent Secretary levels.





In a press release issued by State House on 13 March 2026, the President invoked constitutional provisions to make the changes.





The statement reads:



“President Hakainde Hichilema has pursuant to Article 92 read together with Article 116 of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia, appointed Solwezi East Member of Parliament Mr. Alex Katakwe as the new Minister of Health.”





The President also appointed Mfuwe Member of Parliament Mufunelo Malama as Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development, a portfolio considered central to Zambia’s entrepreneurship and private sector growth agenda.





The changes extend beyond Cabinet.



According to the same statement, President Hichilema has relieved Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Reverend Mathews Chilekwa of his duties with immediate effect





State House confirmed the appointment of Dr. Tuesday Bwalya as the new Permanent Secretary for Muchinga Province.





The press release states:



“In accordance with Article 270 of the Constitution, President Hichilema has relieved Muchinga Province Permanent Secretary Reverend Mathews Chilekwa of his duties with immediate effect.”





Meanwhile, Northern Province Permanent Secretary Bernard Mpundu has been reassigned to Cabinet Office, a move described as a transfer within the public service framework.





The statement clarifies:



“The President has also re-assigned Northern Province Permanent Secretary Mr. Bernard Mpundu to Cabinet Office, a transfer made under Article 92 (1) of the Constitution of the Republic of Zambia.”





State House also extended appreciation to the outgoing Muchinga Permanent Secretary.





“The President has extended his gratitude to Reverend Chilekwa for his service to the nation and offered God’s blessings to all newly appointed officials.”





The changes come at a politically sensitive moment as Zambia moves closer to the 2026 general election cycle, a period when both political leadership and administrative performance often come under heightened scrutiny.





