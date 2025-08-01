SOLWEZI WOMAN, BROTHER INLAW  SHOT DEAD BY HUBBY (POLICE OFFICER)  WHO LATER KILLED HIMSELF

SOLWEZI WOMAN, BROTHER SHOT DEAD BY HUBBY (COP) WHO LATER KILLED HIMSELF





‎A Solwezi Zambia Police police officer and husband has shot dead his wife and her brother after a marital dispute and then took his own life.

Womba Samulozela and her brother Waana Samulozela were both shot dead by her husband. Waana is believed to have been shot when he tried to intervene in the couples dispute.

Investigations are currently ongoing on the matter and ZP is yet to issue a statement.



(IMAGES: Slain woman and her brother)