Somalia warns it will strike any plan to establish an Israeli military base in Somaliland

Somali officials, including the foreign affairs minister and the president, say they won’t allow their territory to be used as a launchpad for foreign operations or to drag the region into outside conflicts.

This follows reports that Israel is exploring a base near Berbera to monitor threats like Yemen’s Houthis.

Somaliland has built closer ties with Israel after its recognition.

Somalia sees it as a threat to its sovereignty and regional stability.