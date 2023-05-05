Some Countries That Don’t Mention God Run Their Affairs Well -Cardinal Onaiyekan

The Bishop Emeritus of the Archdiocese of Abuja, Cardinal John Onaiyekan, has spoken about the connection between religion and governance in a country.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ on Thursday, Onaiyekan said that those involved in rigging the outcome of the last elections know themselves, urging Nigerian politicians to run the country’s affairs in accordance with God’s will if they are to keep mentioning God’s name.

He said, “Those who rigged the elections know they did it. Those who didn’t allow the people’s will to prevail, they know. And the wonderful thing is that God Himself knows them.

“We may not know, even the court may not know, but God knows them. And they know themselves.

“The more we mention God, the more we should be on guard not to be found using the name of God in vain.

“There are countries who don’t want to mention God, but they are running their affairs well.

“But if we decide to keep mentioning God, then we must run our affairs according to God’s will otherwise, we end up giving God a bad name.”

Credit: ChannelsTV