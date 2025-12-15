SOME MAIN POINTS FROM WYNTER KAMBIMBA’S LIVE APPEARANCE ON ZNBC OVER THE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS:





• You can’t take presidential executive powers and give them to the OASIS Forum



• Govt should initiate terms of reference and not draft the constitutional amendments





• You want to substitute HH with a pastor, with a priest? They didn’t vote for them



• What do you lose as government by simply putting the information in public domain over the delimitations?





• All past constitutional reviews went beyond one year. It’s not possible that the Mushabati Technical Committee would have done this work in one month



Kabimba addressed the three items the Technical Committee is supposed to submit to the President which are:





1. Verbatim submissions from all who submitted towards the review process



2. Recommendations by the Technical Committee which must condense the common items, which will subsequently be taken to Cabinet





3. The Committee is supposed to provide the Amendment Bill of the constitution which goes to Cabinet for consideration.



Daily Revelation