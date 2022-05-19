SOME OF THESE REVELATIONS ARE TAUNTING TO US PF YOUTHS

By Charlie The-engineer Simusokwe

Chifume kumukoshi …

By now , I know most of you friends have come to know how determined I personally am at remaining a PF member especially after noticing how Clueless the new Dawn government is as to where governance is concerned. Clearly , they have no clear road map for where they want to take this country.

That said ,I want to let you know that most revelations by the ACC and other investigative wings have been extremely perturbing.

Imagine waking up to the fact that MOST LEADERS you followed for involvement and help with projects/ideas that could sustain the party SAID ARE BROKE or simply NEVER ENTERTAINED a thought like that!

Most brilliant youthful projects aimed at building the party and making it attractive to society where either dumped or caressed into oblivion to the last hour!

Would you believe that Some of these leaders we are seeing being paraded with mansions and numerous vehicles suspected to be proceeds of crime actually pretended to be AS BROKE AS A COMMON MAN when approached for involvement with party activities ??? Activities that could have helped them remain relevant with those appointments !

Most of these kept youths you today think they eat with at arms length. The President’s office WAS COCOONED! All youth visits to State House and State Lodge were TABOOED!

Abengi twaleikalila ubukaya nechimwela because we couldn’t stand the mockery from friends outside of the Party had the truth come out 😢😂

We tried to cry! Only that we kept our cries in our blogs with admins spending sleepless hours to guard those cries from spilling out.

Most youths have been left pamyunga. Some with cases they can’t even understand how they got themselves involved with. Others I hear have even fled living families with noting to put a hand on for a mare meal.

Yet today , some are PROUDLY in courts of law defending their wealth. Wealth they kept amassing in secrecy whilst pretending they were the Lazaruses in the faces of the trying and begging youths.

Most offices that could have come to the aid of most youths kept promising and in most cases with shut doors.

That’s why ine kuma courts for solidarity I can only follow ECL if need arose because I KNOW HE GAVE OPPORTUNITIES TO MOST OF THESE LEADERS TO ACTUALLY DO THE WORK AND THEY LET THE MAN DOWN. It’s sad Zambians knew that the buck had to stop at his office hence our loss.

Otherwise I hope you guys with the mantle today are picking a lesson from this. Including you the useless praise singers, LEARN ! 😭😂

Bye! Nti Walufyanya Pa Last 🏃‍♂️