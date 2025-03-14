UK UPND CHAPTER writes:

SOME UPND LEADERS WANT UK UPND CHAPTER FACEBOOK PAGE SHUT DOWN!!



UPND UK Chapter 200,000 FOLLOWERS WILL DECIDE





UPND UK Chapter has over 200000 followers and it has been a mouth piece of UPND since days in opposition.



When the government performs well, we praise the government, and when the government is missing the target we give advice. The page debate on economy, democracy, honest, integrity, probity, transparency and accountability.





Democracy is often celebrated as the cornerstone of freedom and equality, yet its resilience is continuously tested. It depends on active participation, informed citizens, and institutions that uphold justice and accountability.



However, in recent years, democracy has faced significant challenges, including rising authoritarian tendencies, disinformation campaigns, sycophantic behaviour, bootlicking and declining civic engagement.





One of democracy’s greatest strengths is its ability to empower people. Free elections, independent media, and the rule of law ensure that power remains with the public. Yet, when these pillars are undermined—through voter suppression, media censorship, or judicial interference—democracy begins to erode.

However, democracy is not just about voting; it demands continuous engagement. When citizens become apathetic, they leave space for populists and demagogues to manipulate fears and frustrations.





The erosion of democratic norms often happens gradually, through small, seemingly insignificant shifts that collectively weaken the system.



In the digital age, disinformation has emerged as a major threat. Social media platforms amplify false narratives, creating echo chambers that polarize societies. When people can no longer agree on societies. When people can no longer agree on basic facts, constructive discourse becomes impossible, leading to division and extremism.





Despite these challenges, democracy remains the most effective system for ensuring justice, equality, and human rights. But it is not self-sustaining; it requires vigilance. Citizens must stay informed, hold leaders accountable, and resist efforts to undermine democratic institutions.





Democracy is only as strong as those willing to defend it. If we fail to protect it, we risk losing the very freedoms it guarantees.