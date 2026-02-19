SOME UPND MINISTERS HAVE NOT MET PUBLIC EXPECTATIONS AND DESERVE TO BE FIRED – MIYANDA

By: Prudence Mutelo

Governance expert Wesley Miyanda says President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to relieve two Cabinet ministers should serve as a wake-up call to underperforming officials, warning that there are no permanent positions in government.

Yesterday, President Hichilema relieved Minister of Health Elijah Muchima and Minister of Small and Medium Enterprise Development Elias Mubanga of their duties with immediate effect.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Miyanda said the Head of State has the constitutional authority to hire and dismiss ministers, adding that the latest Cabinet changes demonstrate that performance remains under constant scrutiny.

He noted that some ministers have not met public expectations and urged those serving in government to recommit themselves to delivering tangible results.

Mr Miyanda explained that it should not be surprising when officials are relieved of their duties for underperformance, stressing that government positions are continuously evaluated based on results.

SunFmTvNews