2025 Champions League winning goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma has revealed that “someone” at Paris Saint-Germain wants him out of the club, confirming his departure after a turbulent season.

The 26-year-old Italy international, who won Euro 2020 and joined PSG in 2021, has been locked in a contract dispute with the French champions. With just one year remaining on his deal, the club is now expected to sell him, with Chelsea and both Manchester clubs reportedly interested in bringing him to the Premier League.

On Tuesday night, Donnarumma announced on Instagram that he would be leaving PSG, expressing disappointment over how the decision was made.

“From the first day I arrived, I gave everything – on and off the pitch – to earn my place and defend the goal of Paris Saint-Germain. Unfortunately, someone has decided that I can no longer be part of the group and contribute to the team’s success. I am disappointed and disheartened… Playing for this club and living in this city has been an immense honour. Thank you, Paris.”

The goalkeeper also thanked PSG fans for their support and his teammates for their camaraderie, describing them as his “second family.”

Earlier, PSG head coach Luis Enrique confirmed he had personally decided to leave Donnarumma out of the squad for Wednesday’s UEFA Super Cup tie against Tottenham Hotspur in Udine.

“Donnarumma is out of the squad as it’s my own decision,” Enrique said. “I want a different kind of goalkeeper and I made this decision. Gigio is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. The life of a top-level footballer—and the same goes for coaches—is like this: it wasn’t an easy decision but I take full responsibility.”

Donnarumma’s exit will end a four-year spell in Paris that saw him win multiple domestic titles and the Champions League, but also face stiff competition for the No. 1 spot and occasional criticism for high-profile errors.