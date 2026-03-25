Something dark is going on with America’s top UFO scientists.



Rep. Tim Burchett, the no-nonsense Tennessee Republican who’s been hammering the deep state for full disclosure, dropped a bombshell warning as President Trump pushes to declassify hidden UAP files.





“Something dark is going on,” Burchett said. “I know these scientists and researchers. They have testified. We’ve got to get to the bottom of it. It’s just too much, too much is going on right now — And by the way, I’m not suicidal.”





The timing is no coincidence. Five key figures tied to aerospace, fusion, astrophysics, and materials research — fields that overlap with alleged secret UFO tech programs — have died or vanished in recent months. While the establishment scrambles to call it random bad luck, the pattern screams cover-up to anyone paying attention.





Here’s the chilling list:



– Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland, who once commanded bases linked to UFO investigations, went missing February 27, 2026, from his Albuquerque home. He left behind his phone, glasses, and other essentials while out for a hike. Searches continue, but no trace.





– Aerospace and materials scientist Monica Reza vanished June 22, 2025, while hiking in California’s Angeles National Forest. She was an experienced outdoorswoman on a familiar trail but disappeared in minutes, never to be found.





– MIT fusion physicist Nuno Loureiro was shot and killed at his Brookline, Massachusetts home in December 2025. The brilliant plasma and fusion expert died from multiple gunshot wounds.





– Caltech astrophysicist Carl Grillmair was fatally shot at his Llano, California home on February 16, 2026. The veteran researcher who studied distant planets and galactic structures was gunned down on his own porch.





– Novartis scientist Jason Thomas disappeared in December 2025; his body was recovered from a Massachusetts lake in March 2026. No foul play officially suspected, but the timing raises eyebrows.





These aren’t random civilians. They worked in areas central to breakthrough energy, advanced materials, and space phenomena — exactly the kind of expertise that could crack open the black-budget world of UAPs and non-human tech.





Burchett isn’t the first to smell a rat. For decades, whistleblowers and investigators have pointed to suspicious deaths and “accidents” silencing those who get too close to the truth. The swamp doesn’t like sunlight, and with Trump back in the White House demanding transparency, the gatekeepers are playing dirty.





Americans deserve answers, not more bodies. Full declassification now. No more stonewalling. No more convenient tragedies. The truth about what’s really out there — and who’s hiding it — must come out before more patriots and scientists pay the ultimate price.