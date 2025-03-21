Sometimes I feel like I have been in office for 10 years, we have done a lot – Hichilema



PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says sometimes he feels like he has been in office for 10 years because of the many things that his administration has done in just a space of three years and half plus months.





President Hichilema stated that his team invested in benchmarking before they could even be ushered into public office.



He said because of the prior evaluation, the UPND administration was privileged to have started working immediately it took office.





The President said this when the Chairperson of the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative Hellen Clark called on him at State House yesterday.



“We are three years and half plus now. But the things we have been able to do in this short time looks like … sometimes I feel like I have been in office for 10 years. But we look for partners like you to help us where our knowledge is limited,” the Head of State shared with Clark.





“So we invite you to help us even when we are found wanting in your assessment we would like to see your recommendation that suggests how we can correct those failings or anomalies.”





President Hichilema stated that the UPND’s mind and vision were clear and that the country’s economic outlook looks more promising going forward.





He further said the drought which had hit Zambia last year was a wake up call on the country which caused it to flip the coin on to other opportunities.



Meanwhile, President Hichilema stated that the country’s target of reaching 3 million tonnes of Copper should not compromise environmental protection.





“We can invest in environmental damage control. We are agreed that while we want 3 million tonnes of copper, it must not be done at the expense of pollution, damaging our water bodies.”





“In this country we still are able to sink a borehole 50 meters and drink the water because the water is not polluted, we don’t want our ambition in the mining sector to damage our surface water, our underground water, the cost is too high, it will damage agriculture, it will damage everything,” said the President.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, March 21, 2025