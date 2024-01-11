SOMETIMES WE MOVE TO TOWNS WITHOUT CLEAR OBJECTIVES, YOU CAN BUILD NICE HOMES IN VILLAGES – HH

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says people can actually build nice homes in villages where sanitation is perfect.

And President Hichilema has encouraged young people to move away from excessive consumption of alcohol.

Meanwhile, President Hichilema says opposition political leaders are free to donate to their respective communities in the wake of cholera.

Speaking after visiting cholera patients at Heroes stadium, Wednesday, President Hichilema said sometimes, people migrate into urban areas without a clear objective.

“Sometimes we migrate into urban areas without a clear objective. I’m just from the ranch myself. 27, 30 years I was a young guy. Sanitation is perfect there. We grow food, we have…

NEWSDIGGERS