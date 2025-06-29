The eldest son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit is facing multiple r@pe and s3xual assault charges involving what police describe as a “double-digit number” of alleged victims.

Authorities announced that 28-year-old Marius Borg Høiby — son of Princess Mette-Marit and stepson to Crown Prince Haakon was charged following numerous arrests in 2024 as accusers began coming forward.

“I cannot go into further detail about the number of victims beyond confirming that it is a double-digit number,” Oslo Police Attorney Andreas Kruszewski said.

Høiby, once widely known in Norway as “Little Marius,” has a past marked by public struggles with cocaine addiction. Police said evidence leading to the charges included interviews and text messages.

He now faces one charge of rape involving intercourse, two charges of rape without intercourse, four counts of sexual assault, and two counts of bodily harm.

Høiby’s attorney, Petar Sekulic, said his client is cooperating fully with the investigation. “He is absolutely taking the accusations very seriously,” Sekulic said, but added, “he doesn’t acknowledge any wrongdoing in most of the cases — especially those regarding sexual abuse and violence.”

The royal, who once lived with the crown prince and princess and their children, Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus, now resides in a separate house nearby.

The palace has declined to comment, stating it will wait for the case to proceed through “normal procedures.”

While Høiby enjoyed the same privileges and royal circles as his half-siblings, he previously admitted to cocaine addiction. His biological father, Morton Borg, served prison time for drug and violent offenses.

Høiby remains free pending a possible trial.