SOS CHILDRENS VILLAGE TRUST ACCOUNTANT NABBED FOR THEFT OF OVER K24 MILLION

SOS Children’s Village Trust Accountant identified as Brian Mtonga aged 40 has been arrested for stealing over 24 million kwacha.

Drug Enforcement Commission (DEC) Public Relations Officer Hussein Khan confirmed to Radio Chikuni that Mr. Mtonga has been charged for the offence of Theft by Servant and Money Laundering contrary to the Laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the matter are that Mr. Mtonga of Lusaka in his capacity as Accountant at SOS Children’s Village Trust fraudulently transferred K24 million 2 hundred and 28 thousand 3 hundred and 18 kwacha 30 ngwee the property of SOS Children’s Village Trust into his personal accounts and later purchased several motor vehicles and two plots.

Mr. Khan says he is believed to have done this whilst acting together with other persons unknown on dates unknown but between 1st January, 2017 and 31st December, 2021.

The accused person has been granted Police bon awaiting Court appearance