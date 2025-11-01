 South Africa and Egypt have emerged as the most powerful nations in Africa, according to the latest Power Sub ranking by U.S. News & World Report.

The ranking highlights countries that consistently shape global conversations, influence policy directions and command significant economic and military strength.

These nations are recognised for their ability to project influence and maintain strong international alliances.

The Power Sub ranking evaluates countries based on six key attributes — leadership, economic influence, strong exports, political influence, international alliances, and military strength.

According to the report, South Africa leads the continent as Africa’s most powerful country, followed by Egypt , Morocco , Ghana  and Algeria .

[THE NATION NEWSPAPER]