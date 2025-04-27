South Africa and Tanzania strengthen ties as agricultural import ban is lifted



Tanzania has lifted its import ban on South African agricultural products, marking a significant step in enhancing trade between the two nations.



Minister of International Relations, Ronald Lamola, hailed the decision as a victory for diplomatic efforts and a boost for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The move follows months of negotiations to resolve trade barriers affecting South African exports like citrus and avocados.



The announcement coincides with Tanzania’s 61st anniversary of unification. Lamola called the agreement a win for both economies, opening new opportunities for South African farmers. Tanzania’s growing demand for quality produce offers valuable potential for exports.



Experts caution that continued investment in infrastructure and compliance with standards will be crucial for fully realizing the benefits.