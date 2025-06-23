SOUTH AFRICA BACKS ZAMBIA AS FINAL RESTING PLACE FOR FORMER PRESIDENT LUNGU





South Africa has expressed its view that former Zambian President Edgar Lungu should be laid to rest in his home country, Zambia. This follows a visit to President Hakainde Hichilema by South Africa’s Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola.



Speaking on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the people of South Africa, Minister Lamola stated:

“It remains our considered view that former President Lungu should be laid to rest in his own country of birth.”





He added that the South African government is hopeful that an amicable solution will be reached between Lungu’s family and the Zambian government. Lamola also emphasised the deep historical ties between South Africa and Zambia, conveying a message of solidarity with the Zambian people during this time.





President Hichilema reaffirmed Zambia’s position, stating “We held a meaningful and respectful discussion regarding the burial of the late President, during which we reaffirmed our firm position that His Excellency Mr. Lungu should be laid to rest in his homeland, the Republic of Zambia.”





He also expressed gratitude to President Ramaphosa for the kindness and support extended to the late President Lungu.