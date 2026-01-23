South Africa Discovers Rare 42-Carat Blue Diamond Worth Millions of Dollars



A rare blue diamond weighing nearly 42 carats has been discovered in South Africa.





The blue diamond was found at the Cullinan Mine in Pretoria.



Experts say it is worth $40 million.





The gemstone belongs to the ultra-rare Type IIb category, which accounts for less than 0.1 per cent of all natural diamonds in the world.





Blue diamonds are among the most valuable in the global diamond market due to their rarity and scientific properties, including electrical conductivity.





The 42-carat blue diamond will be presented at a major international auction later this year.



#TheAfricanDream