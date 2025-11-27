South Africa does not appreciate insults from any country, Ramaphosa tells Trump

President Cyril Ramaphosa has strongly criticised comments by US President Donald Trump regarding South Africa’s participation in the 2026 G20 Summit, stating that South Africa “does not appreciate insults” from any country.





Ramaphosa emphasized that South Africa is a sovereign constitutional democracy and a founding member of the G20, asserting that its membership is legitimate and recognised by all other member states. He said the country will not accept attempts to question its worth or standing on global platforms.





The President noted that the 2025 G20 Summit hosted in Johannesburg was widely hailed as a major success, even though the United States chose not to attend. He added that South Africa respects the sovereignty of all nations and would never insult or demean another country in the international arena.





Ramaphosa reaffirmed that South Africa will continue to participate fully and constructively in the G20, urging all members to uphold principles of multilateralism and equal participation.





He concluded by expressing regret that, despite Pretoria’s efforts to improve relations, President Trump “continues to apply punitive measures against South Africa” based on what the Presidency describes as misinformation and distortions about the country.