South Africa  Hands Over G20 Presidency to the United States



South Africa has officially transferred the G20 presidency to the United States in a quiet ceremony held in Pretoria.





The low-key event took place without any heads of state, following mutual agreement by both governments to avoid unnecessary political or diplomatic friction.





The understated handover comes after earlier disagreements regarding the level of U.S. representation expected at the summit prompting both sides to opt for a modest, conflict-free transition.