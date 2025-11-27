South Africa has responded to Donald Trump’s announcement that his administration will not invite a founding member of the G20 to the summit next year.





“PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA NOTES US STATEMENT ON SOUTH AFRICA’S #G20 PARTICIPATION



President @CyrilRamaphosa has noted the regrettable statement by President Donald Trump on South Africa’s participation in the 2026 #G20 meetings.





The G20 South Africa 2025 Leaders Summit was hailed by all members who attended as one of the most successful summits.



The summit produced a declaration that affirmed the indisputable strength and value of multilateralism in response to the most pressing challenges facing the world.





As the United States was not present at the summit, instruments of the G20 Presidency were duly handover to a US Embassy official at the Headquarters of South Africa’s Department of International Relations and Cooperation.





As a founding member, South Africa has always valued the spirit of consensus, collaboration and partnership that defines the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation.





In keeping with this approach, the United States was expected to participate in all meetings of the G20 during South Africa’s Presidency and elected not to attend the G20 Leaders Summit in Johannesburg out of its own volition.





South Africa is a member of the G20 in its own name and right. It’s G20 membership is at the behest of all other members.



South Africa is a sovereign constitutional democratic country and does not appreciate insults from another country about its worth in participating in global platforms. South Africa will never insult another country or its standing in the community of nations.





US entities such businesses and civil society organisations participated in large numbers in G20 related activities such as the B20 and the G20 Social. South Africa values their participation.





South Africa will continue to participate as a full, active and constructive member of the G20. We call on members of the G20 to reaffirm its continued operation in the spirit of multilateralism, based on consensus, with all members participating on an equal footing in all of its structures.





It is regrettable that despite the efforts and numerous attempts by President Ramaphosa and his administration to reset the diplomatic relationship with the US, President Trump continues to apply punitive measures against South Africa based on misinformation and distortions about our country.



ISSUED BY THE PRESIDENCY OF THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA”



#g20summit2025