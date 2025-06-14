South Africa hasn’t indicated that burying Lungu there is an option – Haimbe

SA hasn’t indicated that burying Lungu there is an option – Haimbe

… are we suggesting that Zambians have no say in this whole matter?

Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation minister Mulambo Haimbe says the South African government has not indicated that burying the remains of late former president Edgar Lungu in that country was an option

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the remarks by Lungu’s family, through their spokesperson Makebi Zulu, that burying the remains of the former president in South Africa remained an option if the government persisted on pursuing their position, Haimbe said every stakeholder had a different view, and whether or not burying in South Africa was doable involved

