吝 ANALYSIS | South Africa is Playing Diplomacy, Not Taking Sides





President Hakainde Hichilema has spoken. And his words reveal more than they say.



In a carefully worded statement, he confirmed that South Africa’s Minister of International Relations, Ronald Lamola, visited to deliver condolences. But more importantly, the Zambian head of state used the moment to restate his country’s position. Edgar Lungu should be buried in Zambia.



This is no ordinary clarification. It is strategic diplomacy at work.





 Pretoria’s Silence Speaks Loudly



The South African government has not issued a formal position on Lungu’s burial. There is no signed document. No press release. No official permit. Only diplomatic visits and private condolences.





This is not indecision. It is deliberate. Pretoria is avoiding the optics of interference. It has welcomed the Lungu family, but it has not approved or blocked any burial plans publicly. The goal is to remain neutral.



But the longer the silence continues, the more power shifts to the family narrative.





茶 Courtesy Call, Not Clearance



Lamola’s visit was a symbolic gesture. It was not a formal burial agreement. The visit offered compassion, not commitment. South Africa is being polite, but careful.





Hichilema’s message shows restraint. He acknowledges South Africa’s support. He expresses gratitude. But he does not validate the burial plans announced by the family.



This is a signal to both Pretoria and the PF: the Zambian state has not sanctioned what is unfolding.





⚠️ Playing Politics with a Body



The PF is flying members to South Africa. No date for burial has been issued. No state coordination has been confirmed. The result is political theater, not a funeral plan.



A dead president has become a campaign tool. Lungu’s body is now being used as a bargaining chip. One side frames it as dignity. The other sees defiance.



And in the middle stands the state, quiet but firm.





易 The Diplomatic Tightrope



South Africa is trying to stay neutral. It will not disrespect Zambia by rushing into decisions. At the same time, it cannot ignore the Lungu family’s legal rights under its own laws.





This creates a diplomatic puzzle. Who takes the lead when emotions are high, but laws are silent?



So far, Zambia has chosen diplomacy. South Africa has chosen silence. And the public is left guessing.





里 What We Know, What We Don’t



We know that the Lungu family received a death certificate. We know they have secured a house in South Africa. We know that they claim to have burial approval.





What we do not know is if that burial is formally authorized by both states. We also do not know if President Cyril Ramaphosa will attend. Or if Pretoria will stop the process to avoid fallout with Lusaka.



The signals are mixed. The emotions are high. But the law has not spoken.





️ Bottom Line:



South Africa is not defying Zambia. It is managing a sensitive crisis. Zambia is not powerless. It is playing long-term diplomacy. This is a waiting game between states, emotions, and strategy.



And in that game, nothing is final until both governments speak together.



 The People’s Brief —Context, not confusion.

 For readers who need clarity, not noise.