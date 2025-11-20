South Africa is the 4th strongest military in Africa. The country is one of the continent’s strongest military powers, with diverse strengths.





South Africa is ranked 6th in Africa in terms of defense spending. It has a defense budget of $2.3 billion .





South Africa has approximately 71,235 active military personnel, according to 2025 data from sources like Global Firepower and BusinessTech.





The South African military uses a wide variety of weapons, including locally manufactured Vektor R4 assault rifles and SS-77 machine guns, as well as a range of other small arms, artillery, and armored vehicles.





Their arsenal also includes pistols like the Vektor SP1 and Glock 17, and heavier weapons such as the M2 Browning machine gun and G6 Rhino self-propelled howitzer.



