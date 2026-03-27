勞SOUTH AFRICA MARCHES TO KICK OUT AFRICANS — RAMAPHOSA, IS THIS THE PAN-AFRICA YOUR FATHERS DIED FOR? ✊





The streets of Durban are BURNING with a dangerous message!



Hundreds of South Africans marched through Durban this week, led by the March and March movement, backed by ActionSA, Operation Dudula, MKP,IFP and the Patriotic Alliance demanding the mass deportation of undocumented migrants from:





 Nigeria

 Zimbabwe

 Pakistan

 Bangladesh



Their message? “South Africa First.” The reality? African blood being turned away at African borders.





Police fired rubber bullets and teargas to control the crowds.



A deportation memorandum was handed to government officials

Protesters demanded migrants be removed from jobs, housing & public services





President Cyril Ramaphosa your ANC was sheltered by Nigeria, Zimbabwe and the rest of Africa when apartheid hunted you. Nkrumah warned us. Lumumba died for us. Sankara fed us. The dream was ONE Africa not Africans deporting Africans.





Borderless Africa is not a fantasy. It is the only way forward.



The AU’s Agenda 2063 calls for free movement across the continent. But while leaders sign papers at summits, citizens are being rubber-bulleted in the streets for crossing borders their ancestors never drew.





Do you support free movement across Africa, or should every nation put its citizens first?





African hype media