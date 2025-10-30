South Africa must act to defend democracy in SADC or risk regional instability-DA

NEWS: The Democratic Alliance (DA) says President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of International Relations Ronald Lamola’s silence on the unlawful jailing of Tanzanian opposition leader shows allegiance to autocrats over democracy.

Tanzania’s opposition leader, Tundu Lissu, was arrested earlier this year and charged with treason, facing a potential death penalty.



The country is holding its general election today. The DA’s Ryan Smith says Lissu’s detainment marks an alarming trend of democratic backsliding that has become commonplace in the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Smith says South Africa must act to defend democracy in SADC or risk regional instability.