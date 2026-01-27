South Africa province halts private school transport amid permit crackdown after tragic bus crash





By: TRT Africa



Private scholar transport operators in Mahikeng, in South Africa’s NorthWest Province, have suspended operations after provincial authorities began confiscating vehicles over permit compliance.





It follows heightened scrutiny of scholar transport safety following a crash in Gauteng that killed 14 learners.





Authorities last week intensified a crackdown on school transport safety in Gauteng, impounding over 60 vehicles for various offences, including operating without valid permits and roadworthiness certificates.





Two drivers were arrested for overloading during the inspections.



