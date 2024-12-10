South Africa Ranks LAST Globally in Mathematics & Science Despite Having Older Students

South Africa Ranks Last in Global Mathematics and Science Despite Older Students
South African students have finished last in the world in mathematics and science, according to the 2023 Trends in International Mathematics and Science Study (TIMSS). The results are especially sobering because South Africa entered older students—grade 5 learners for the fourth-grade assessment and grade 9 learners for the eighth-grade assessment—to match international standards. Despite this adjustment, South African students still fell significantly behind.

TIMSS, the most extensive global study on education trends, assessed learners in 59 countries. South Africa’s average scores of 362 in mathematics and 308 in science were the lowest of all participants. The international averages were 503 for mathematics and 494 for science.

Singapore led both categories, scoring 615 in mathematics and 607 in science. South Africa’s averages of 362 in mathematics and 308 in science were the lowest among the 59 participating countries.

Department of Education Reacts
Dr Reginah Mhaule, Deputy Minister of Basic Education, expressed deep concern over the results during a press briefing.

“The TIMSS results are disappointing, but they reflect the realities of our education system. While there are pockets of progress, the overall outcomes show that foundational literacy and numeracy are areas where we must urgently focus our efforts.”

Dr Mhaule highlighted that the government has already initiated interventions to address the deficiencies.

“We have been rolling out structured lesson plans, early-grade reading programmes, and teacher training. These are long-term strategies that we believe will yield results over time.”

Mark Chetty, the Department of Basic Education’s Director for National Assessments, elaborated on the significance of the study.

“TIMSS is a diagnostic tool that allows us to see where we stand globally, but more importantly, it helps us identify gaps and areas that need intervention,” he said.


Older Learners Struggled to Keep Up
Despite entering older students in the assessment to align with international standards, South Africa’s scores were still well below the next-lowest performers, Kuwait, which scored 382 in mathematics and 373 in science.

Dr Mhaule acknowledged this disparity and attributed it to systemic issues.

“The decision to assess older students was not about making excuses. It was about ensuring fairness in curriculum alignment. However, it is clear that we need a more fundamental overhaul of how we teach mathematics and science,” she said.

The department acknowledged that persistent inequalities in resource allocation, overcrowded classrooms, and limited access to quality teaching materials are key contributors to the poor outcomes.

“Rural and disadvantaged schools face the brunt of these challenges,” added Chetty. “Without targeted interventions in these areas, the gap will only widen.”

Challenges Beyond the Curriculum
Educational experts have pointed out that South Africa’s challenges are not limited to curriculum alignment.

Many cited socio-economic factors, such as poverty, malnutrition, and a lack of parental involvement, as significant barriers to student performance.

“We need to address the broader ecosystem that impacts learning,” said Dr Mhaule. “From improving teacher support to ensuring learners have access to nutritious meals, these are the areas where our focus should lie.”

She emphasised that the TIMSS results were not an indictment of learners or teachers but rather a call to action. “This is an opportunity for us to recommit to the vision of an equitable and high-quality education system.”


TIMSS 2023 Full Rankings

Mathematics (Grade 4 Equivalent)

  1. Singapore – 615
  2. Chinese Taipei – 607
  3. Korea, Republic of – 594
  4. Hong Kong SAR – 594
  5. Japan – 591
  6. Macao SAR – 582
  7. Lithuania – 561
  8. Türkiye – 553
  9. England – 552
  10. Poland – 546
  11. Ireland – 546
  12. Romania – 542
  13. Netherlands – 537
  14. Latvia – 534
  15. Norway – 531
  16. Czech Republic – 530
  17. Sweden – 530
  18. Bulgaria – 530
  19. Finland – 529
  20. Australia – 525
  21. Germany – 524
  22. Denmark – 524
  23. Serbia – 523
  24. Belgium (Flemish) – 521
  25. Hungary – 520
  26. Portugal – 517
  27. United States – 517
  28. Cyprus – 516
  29. Slovak Republic – 515
  30. Slovenia – 514
  31. Italy – 513
  32. Armenia – 513
  33. Albania – 512
  34. Canada – 504
  35. Spain – 498
  36. United Arab Emirates – 498
  37. Georgia – 498
  38. Azerbaijan – 494
  39. New Zealand – 490
  40. Belgium (French) – 489
  41. Kazakhstan – 487
  42. France – 484
  43. Montenegro – 477
  44. North Macedonia – 474
  45. Qatar – 464
  46. Bahrain – 462
  47. Kosovo – 451
  48. Bosnia & Herzegovina – 447
  49. Chile – 444
  50. Uzbekistan – 443
  51. Jordan – 427
  52. Oman – 421
  53. Iran, Islamic Republic of – 420
  54. Saudi Arabia – 420
  55. Brazil – 400
  56. Morocco – 393
  57. Kuwait – 382
  58. South Africa – 362

Science (Grade 4 Equivalent)

  1. Singapore – 607
  2. Korea, Republic of – 583
  3. Chinese Taipei – 573
  4. Türkiye – 570
  5. England – 556
  6. Japan – 555
  7. Poland – 550
  8. Australia – 550
  9. Hong Kong SAR – 545
  10. Finland – 542
  11. Lithuania – 537
  12. Macao SAR – 536
  13. Sweden – 533
  14. United States – 532
  15. Ireland – 532
  16. Norway – 530
  17. Bulgaria – 530
  18. Romania – 526
  19. Czech Republic – 526
  20. Slovenia – 526
  21. Latvia – 526
  22. Hungary – 524
  23. Denmark – 522
  24. Canada – 521
  25. Slovak Republic – 521
  26. New Zealand – 517
  27. Netherlands – 517
  28. Germany – 515
  29. Portugal – 511
  30. Italy – 511
  31. Serbia – 510
  32. Spain – 504
  33. United Arab Emirates – 495
  34. Albania – 491
  35. Belgium (Flemish) – 488
  36. France – 488
  37. Cyprus – 487
  38. Belgium (French) – 481
  39. Chile – 479
  40. Bahrain – 475
  41. Qatar – 472
  42. Kazakhstan – 467
  43. Georgia – 465
  44. Montenegro – 461
  45. Armenia – 457
  46. Bosnia & Herzegovina – 448
  47. North Macedonia – 439
  48. Oman – 433
  49. Iran, Islamic Republic of – 432
  50. Saudi Arabia – 428
  51. Brazil – 425
  52. Azerbaijan – 422
  53. Jordan – 418
  54. Uzbekistan – 412
  55. Kosovo – 403z
  56. Morocco – 390
  57. Kuwait – 373
  58. South Africa – 308

