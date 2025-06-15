South Africa reaffirms commitment to African peacekeeping as SANDF troops return from DRC





Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga welcomed the first cohort of South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members returning from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on Sunday.





The homecoming ceremony underscored South Africa’s steadfast commitment to fostering peace and stability across the continent.

Speaking at the event, Minister Motshekga emphasized the nation’s dedication to “silencing the guns” in Africa, a key pillar of the African Union’s Agenda 2063.





“South Africa remains resolute in playing its role to ensure peace and security in conflict-affected regions,” she said. “Our troops’ efforts in the DRC reflect our unwavering support for regional stability.”





The SANDF contingent, deployed as part of the SADC Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC), has been instrumental in supporting efforts to curb violence in the volatile eastern region, where armed groups have long destabilized communities.





The returning soldiers were praised for their professionalism and sacrifice in challenging conditions.





Motshekga lauded the troops’ contribution to peacekeeping, noting that their work aligns with South Africa’s broader foreign policy of promoting African unity and conflict resolution. “We are proud of our men and women in uniform who serve with courage to bring hope to those affected by conflict,” she added.





The minister also reaffirmed South Africa’s ongoing collaboration with SADC and the African Union to address security challenges, signaling continued involvement in peacekeeping missions across the continent.