South Africa says allowing Lungu’s burial is not to disrespect Zambian government





THE South African government says its decision to allow former president Edgar Lungu’s family to bury the former head of state in that country should not be seen as being disrespectful to the Zambian government and the nation at large.









According to that country’s department of international relations and cooperation spokesperson Chrispin Phiri, the South African government had no choice but to allow the Lungu’s to go ahead with their burial arrangements as they were residents of South Africa.





“But this also comes on the back of us having legal obligations to honour the family’s wishes, as they are resident in South Africa,” said Phiri.



“It should not be seen in any way as us not wishing to respect the Zambian government’s wishes or as being disrespectful to the Zambian nation as well.”





He added that South Africa had sent its minister of international relations and cooperation Ronald Lamola to convey that country’s condolences to President Hakainde Hichilema on the passing of Lungu.





Phiri said the visit was also aimed at Lamola acknowledging that his country was well aware of the importance of burying the former president in his country of birth.



“That was precisely the purpose of minister Ronald Ozzy Lamola’s visit to Lusaka, to firstly share the country’s condolences on the passing of President Lungu and also to say that South Africa does acknowledge the importance of a nation burying its former president,” he said.





According to reports, Lungu who died on June 5 this year, is scheduled to be laid to rest in South Africa tomorrow.



By Catherine Pule



Kalemba, June 24, 2025