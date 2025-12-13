South Africa Says It Will Boycott All G20 Meetings Throughout 2026

South Africa Says It Will Boycott Next G20 Meeting in the United States



The United States Secretary of State, Marco Rubio has announced that South Africa will not be invited to the upcoming G20 meeting in the United States.





In response, the South African government has declared it will boycott all G20 meetings throughout 2026.





President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government also states that it will only return to the G20 when the United Kingdom assumes the G20 presidency in 2027.





This comes after the United States’ decision not to attend the recent G20 meeting hosted by South Africa, the first time the summit was held on African soil.