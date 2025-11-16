South Africa steps up for Palestine.



A group of 153 Palestinians fleeing the crisis in Gaza landed in South Africa this week. Due to missing documents — including the lack of Israeli departure stamps and no return tickets — they were initially denied entry and left waiting on their plane for 12 hours.





But South Africa chose compassion.

President Cyril Ramaphosa approved their entry under the country’s 90-day visa exemption for Palestinians.





130 people were welcomed in, while 23 continued to other destinations.

Humanitarian group Gift of the Givers provided support and accommodation assurances.





Authorities are now investigating the “mysterious” chartered flight, after the Palestinian embassy reported that an unregistered group arranged the trip irregularly and charged families money.





South Africa continues to stand firmly with Palestine — a relationship rooted in solidarity, justice, and shared struggle.