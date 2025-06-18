SOUTH AFRICA URGES SOLEMN SEND OFF OF BODY OF EDGAR LUNGU





17 June 2025



Media Advisory



Members of the media are respectfully invited to cover the repatriation and solemn send-off ceremony of His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu, former President of the Republic of Zambia. His Excellency sadly passed away on Thursday, 5 June 2025, in Pretoria, after a period of medical treatment.





On behalf of the Government and people of South Africa, President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed profound sadness at the untimely passing of former President Lungu and extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved family, the people of Zambia, and His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema’s Government.





In reverence and honour, His Excellency’s mortal remains will now be repatriated from South Africa to his homeland, the Republic of Zambia.





Details of the Repatriation Ceremony:



Date: Wednesday, 18 June 2025

Time: 08h00 (Prompt)

Venue: Lanseria Airport, Johannesburg





